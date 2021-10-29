Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $449.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to post $449.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $461.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $441.07 million. Angi posted sales of $389.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on ANGI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $131,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,133 shares of company stock valued at $349,216. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANGI traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $12.74. 22,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. Angi has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -157.13 and a beta of 1.94.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

