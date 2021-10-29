ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $116.77

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.77 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.63). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.61), with a volume of 171,448 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 116.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 7.20. The company has a market capitalization of £286.51 million and a PE ratio of -14.88.

ANGLE Company Profile (LON:AGL)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.