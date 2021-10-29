Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

NLY traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 19,550,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,274,109. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

NLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Annaly Capital Management stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Annaly Capital Management worth $52,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

