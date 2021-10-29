Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.63.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATRS shares. Truist initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.
ATRS stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 48,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,358. The firm has a market cap of $635.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.49. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,427 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Antares Pharma
Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.
