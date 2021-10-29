Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATRS shares. Truist initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

ATRS stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 48,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,358. The firm has a market cap of $635.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.49. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $44.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,427 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.