Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.86 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

