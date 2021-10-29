Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

AR opened at $20.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 4.75.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Antero Resources stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598,034 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of Antero Resources worth $40,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

