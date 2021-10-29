Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to report earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.89). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.62) to ($7.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($4.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on APLS. Wedbush downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.74. 1,066,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,080. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average of $51.61. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.