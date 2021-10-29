Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $175.00 by UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $175.00 price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

Shares of AAPL opened at $152.57 on Wednesday. Apple has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Apple by 358,827.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

