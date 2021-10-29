Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.54 billion.Applied Industrial Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.60.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Shares of AIT stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $97.48. The stock had a trading volume of 157,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,311. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.53 and a 200 day moving average of $91.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $107.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.