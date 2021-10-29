APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the September 30th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,709,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APTY traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.02. 28,254,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,431,266. The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.02. APT Systems has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.03.

APT Systems Company Profile

APT Systems, Inc operates as a development stage company with interest in the creation of innovative equities trading platform, stock research tools and visualization solutions for the financial markets. Its services include mobile trading app development, data driven applications technology and trading platform.

