Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $171.96

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $171.96 and last traded at $171.85, with a volume of 26714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 17,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,262,000 after buying an additional 1,543,880 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $237,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Aptiv by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 914,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,091,000 after acquiring an additional 558,119 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 26.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,128,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,473,000 after purchasing an additional 444,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

