AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 184.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,428 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $170,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.29.

NYSE GS traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $412.11. 35,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,626. The business’s 50 day moving average is $399.48 and its 200-day moving average is $377.16. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76. The company has a market capitalization of $138.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

