AQR Capital Management LLC Has $206.13 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,685,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,778,222 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Verizon Communications worth $206,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 413.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,162,669 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $65,144,000 after buying an additional 936,179 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 433,521 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,556,711 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,095,763,000 after acquiring an additional 158,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.89. The company had a trading volume of 245,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,724,387. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.24%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.