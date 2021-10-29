AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,733,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 322,690 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics makes up approximately 0.5% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $311,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 650.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 60,037 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 422,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,065,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 705.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 37,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $983,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.09. 2,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,578. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.71 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

