AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 485,154 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,974,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 485,154 shares during the period. The Allstate accounts for about 0.7% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of The Allstate worth $385,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $124.36. 30,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,754. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.