Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives $34.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.48. 1,050,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,943. Aramark has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.