Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.29

Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.29 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 481827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $528.27 million, a PE ratio of -437.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $48.38 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 23.9% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 7.0% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 69,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 1.4% during the first quarter. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 501,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 846,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arco Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

