Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE AMBP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. 750,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,451. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.67. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.43.

AMBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

