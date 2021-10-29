Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Financial Review

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardmore Shipping -23.79% -11.16% -4.82% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardmore Shipping $220.06 million 0.61 -$6.05 million $0.02 201.50 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.42 $517.96 million $4.96 9.96

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Ardmore Shipping. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ardmore Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ardmore Shipping and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardmore Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 1 2 3 0 2.33

Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.48%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus price target of $55.60, indicating a potential upside of 12.56%. Given Ardmore Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ardmore Shipping is more favorable than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.7% of Ardmore Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats Ardmore Shipping on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

