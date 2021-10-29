argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.96) earnings per share.

NASDAQ ARGX traded up $21.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,836. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.04. argenx has a 52 week low of $245.91 and a 52 week high of $382.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Get argenx alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in argenx stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in argenx were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARGX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.81.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.