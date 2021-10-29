Argon 24-Hour Volume Tops $819,287.00 (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Argon has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a total market cap of $4.27 million and $819,287.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00069687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00071617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.07 or 0.00096905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,010.65 or 1.00081488 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,289.01 or 0.07035672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022844 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 79,683,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,967,226 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

