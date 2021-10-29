Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $13.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

AHH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.92.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $13.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.34.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 8.73%. Analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,694,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,420,000 after purchasing an additional 184,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,676,000 after purchasing an additional 467,980 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,968,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,453,000 after purchasing an additional 71,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,196,000 after purchasing an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 100,782 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

