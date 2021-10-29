Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $175.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher have outperformed its industry in a year. The company is likely to continue benefiting from solid organic growth, which have been driving revenues. Sturdy performance across its Brokerage and Risk Management segments also bode well. The company expects organic revenues in Risk Management and Brokerage segment to be better than 2020 level. Its focus on tapping opportunities across the globe bodes well for growth. Its inorganic growth story seems impressive with strategic buyouts. Its solid performance is driving cash flow and helping it to deploy capital in shareholder-friendly moves. However, escalating expenses weigh on the company’s margin expansion. Also, high debt level induces higher interest expenses and low times interest earned concerns. Lower return on equity poses financial risk for the company.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $140.22 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.89.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $164.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.95 and a 52 week high of $165.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,013,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

