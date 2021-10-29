Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $182.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.51.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $164.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.95 and a 1 year high of $165.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

