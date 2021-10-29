Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.07 Per Share

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has raised its dividend payment by 16.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a payout ratio of 79.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.6%.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.21.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APAM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.