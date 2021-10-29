ASM International (ASMIY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ASM International (OTCMKTS: ASMIY):

10/28/2021 – ASM International had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/28/2021 – ASM International had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/28/2021 – ASM International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/8/2021 – ASM International had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/29/2021 – ASM International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/24/2021 – ASM International had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/20/2021 – ASM International was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

9/16/2021 – ASM International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/10/2021 – ASM International was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

9/8/2021 – ASM International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

OTCMKTS ASMIY traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $455.50. 777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 1.35. ASM International NV has a 12-month low of $146.09 and a 12-month high of $462.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $392.63 and a 200 day moving average of $347.86.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.55. ASM International had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

