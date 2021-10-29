ASM International (ASMIY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ASM International (OTCMKTS: ASMIY):
- 10/28/2021 – ASM International had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 10/28/2021 – ASM International had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 10/28/2021 – ASM International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 10/8/2021 – ASM International had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 9/29/2021 – ASM International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 9/24/2021 – ASM International had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 9/20/2021 – ASM International was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
- 9/16/2021 – ASM International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 9/10/2021 – ASM International was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.
- 9/8/2021 – ASM International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
OTCMKTS ASMIY traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $455.50. 777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 1.35. ASM International NV has a 12-month low of $146.09 and a 12-month high of $462.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $392.63 and a 200 day moving average of $347.86.
ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.55. ASM International had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 18.42%.
