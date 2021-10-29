ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASMIY shares. AlphaValue raised shares of ASM International to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.68.

Shares of ASMIY stock traded up $11.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $450.00. 1,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 1.35. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $146.09 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.86.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.55. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 23.93%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

