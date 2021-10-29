ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of ASM International to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $329.68.

Shares of ASMIY stock opened at $450.00 on Thursday. ASM International has a 12-month low of $146.09 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $392.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.86.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.55. ASM International had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

