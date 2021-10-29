Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75-5.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $702-737 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $724.69 million.Aspen Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$5.130 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of AZPN traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $156.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,054. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.14. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $108.15 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspen Technology stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

