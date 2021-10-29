Assetmark Inc. Buys 15,011 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1,043.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,446,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,435,000 after purchasing an additional 195,080 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,482,000. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.5% during the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $216.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.63. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

