Assetmark Inc. Buys New Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,383 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 433.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HAL opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.07 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

