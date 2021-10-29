Assetmark Inc. Purchases 33,203 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 186.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,203 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.09% of Mercury General worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 95.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCY opened at $56.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.08.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $959.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 45.67%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

