Assetmark Inc. Purchases Shares of 100,977 UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of UGI by 21.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,068,000 after acquiring an additional 161,649 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 337.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 561,102 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 1,706.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 392,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 370,932 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of UGI by 105.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter worth $5,970,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $48.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.