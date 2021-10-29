Assetmark Inc. Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,165 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,824,062,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,823 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 238,499 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $190,823,000 after buying an additional 118,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 314.8% in the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,344,500. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.31.

NVDA opened at $249.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.94 and its 200-day moving average is $186.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $252.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

