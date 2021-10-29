Assetmark Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $103.43 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.53.

