Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.10 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Assurant in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will earn $9.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.80. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.34.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $163.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant has a 1 year low of $119.97 and a 1 year high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 117,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Assurant by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 176,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,864,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

