Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,324,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.21% of Astec Industries worth $146,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

ASTE opened at $53.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.27. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.