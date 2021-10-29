Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$6.90 and last traded at C$6.90, with a volume of 2262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.75.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a market cap of C$995.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55.

Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$147.56 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Hui Liu sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.24, for a total transaction of C$35,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,215,061.56.

About Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

