ATB Capital Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at ATB Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$19.50 price target on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.76.

Shares of CVE opened at C$14.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$29.46 billion and a PE ratio of 331.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.86.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$10.58 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.7799999 EPS for the current year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

