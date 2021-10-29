ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.19.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACO.X shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ATCO in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,280,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,130,058,748.

TSE ACO.X traded up C$1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,767. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.93. ATCO has a twelve month low of C$35.68 and a twelve month high of C$46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

