Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $40.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $458.13. 163,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,152. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $176.42 and a 1 year high of $433.58. The stock has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of -164.25, a PEG ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $377.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.68.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlassian stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Atlassian worth $91,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

