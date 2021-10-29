Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEAM stock traded up $40.80 on Friday, reaching $458.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,861,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,900. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $176.42 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $377.85 and its 200 day moving average is $294.68. The company has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.25, a PEG ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlassian stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,123 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Atlassian worth $91,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

