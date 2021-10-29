Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Increased to $380.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TEAM. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.29.

TEAM traded up $35.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $453.00. 32,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of -162.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $176.42 and a 1 year high of $433.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.68.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Atlassian by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

