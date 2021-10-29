Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TEAM. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.41.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $417.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of -149.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $176.42 and a 52-week high of $433.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.68.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 13.7% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the second quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.