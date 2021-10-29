Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $360.00 to $380.00. The stock had previously closed at $417.33, but opened at $452.41. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Atlassian shares last traded at $455.00, with a volume of 25,085 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 48.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $377.85 and its 200-day moving average is $294.68. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

