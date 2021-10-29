Auto Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, Auto has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Auto coin can now be bought for about $1,077.34 or 0.01732895 BTC on major exchanges. Auto has a total market capitalization of $57.10 million and $7.05 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Auto alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00049694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.46 or 0.00229140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00098372 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.