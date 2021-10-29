Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 609.17 ($7.96).

A number of research firms have commented on AUTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

AUTO stock opened at GBX 606.20 ($7.92) on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 665.40 ($8.69). The company has a market capitalization of £5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 617.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 607.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

