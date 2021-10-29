Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Update

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 172.7% from the September 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ATDRY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. 79,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,220. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATDRY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital started coverage on Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

