Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $218.00.

Shares of ADP opened at $222.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $153.49 and a one year high of $224.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.84 and a 200 day moving average of $200.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $449,404,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,331,000 after buying an additional 891,869 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after buying an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 691,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after buying an additional 584,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

