AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Sells $2,615,000.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Rick L. Burdick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $2,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AN opened at $120.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average of $106.52. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 8.3% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 89.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in AutoNation by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AN. Stephens upped their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

